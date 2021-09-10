Florida Woman Charged With Hitting Man, Throwing Container of Vaseline at Him Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Florida woman who is accused of striking a man during an argument at a Clarion Borough residence and then throwing a container of Vaseline at him in front of police was held for court on related charges on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 25-year-old Shaquana Avril Cragman Valencia, of Clearwater, Florida, were held for court on Tuesday, September 7:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary



– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Valencia is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 20 with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, August 23, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to South 7th Avenue for a report of an active domestic disturbance. Clarion University Police also assisted at the scene.

The individual who contacted Clarion County 9-1-1 was reportedly uncooperative and did not give a specific apartment number, but when police arrived at the scene, they could hear a woman yelling loudly as well as what sounded like objects hitting a wall, the complaint indicates.

The officers then went to the top of the stairs to the apartment on the right side of the building.

The complaint states police were approximately four feet from the door to the residence when it opened and a woman, later identified as Shaquana Valencia told the officers “come on in.”

As the officers entered, Valencia and a known male victim continued to argue with each other and police noted Valencia appeared to be highly irritated and was yelling. She also reportedly kicked an object on the floor and the item narrowly missed striking one of the officers, according to the complaint.

Valencia was advised numerous times to step into the hallway to speak with one officer while the other officer spoke to the victim. Valencia reportedly refused numerous times until she got her baby from a separate bedroom. She then went into the hallway as directed, but continued to argue and yell at the victim, who reportedly also continued to argue back. They were both then directed to stay quiet and speak to the officers, the complaint indicates.

The victim reportedly told police that he and Valencia initially got into an argument over Valencia slamming a door. He reported Valencia struck him in the face with a closed fist during the argument and also told police his finger was hurting. The officer then observed blood under the fingernail of his left thumb and a red mark on his left forearm.

When questioned about the incident, Valencia provided police with her ID, then reportedly picked up a nearly full container of Vaseline and threw it at the victim in front of the officers, striking the victim in the right shoulder/chest area.

Valencia was then taken into custody.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23.

