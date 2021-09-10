Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden As Other Lawmakers Plan to Push Back Against Mandates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday issued a statement praising President Joe Biden’s announcement of sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“I share President Biden’s commitment to ensure that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated against this highly contagious and deadly virus. I’m grateful that the Biden Administration is taking strong steps to protect the public. I strongly support the efforts at the federal level to prioritize vaccinations, which further support my administration’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 – efforts that are working,” Wolf said.

“Pennsylvania continues to make great progress to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and we rank fifth in the nation for total doses administered. Pennsylvanians understand that the best way to fight this virus is through vaccinations, and the president’s announcement will further increase our vaccination rates and keep everyone safe.

“I continue to urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated today – for your health, the health of your loved ones, the health of all children, and the health of our communities.”

However, several other lawmakers in Pennsylvania do not share Wolf’s enthusiasm for the mandates, stating Biden’s actions are “massive government overreach,” “top-down government control,” and “un-American.”

“I strongly oppose Biden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate on Americans, and believe it is a massive government overreach,” Rep Lloyd Smucker (R, PA-11) said via Twitter on Thursday evening.

“The president said it himself—this isn’t about freedom or personal choice. These mandates are about top-down government control. I am working with my colleagues on efforts to oppose them,” Rep Fred Keller (R, PA-12) tweeted.

“Vaccine mandates are un-American,” Rep Guy Reschenthaler (R,PA-14) stated.

In addition, legislators in other parts of the nation have threatened legal action.

“My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule.” Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said.

“This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand,” Noem added.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said that legislators should “push back” against the mandates.

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court,” Ducey said.

Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis stated they plan to oppose the vaccine mandates.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) called the mandate “an assault on private businesses,” and on Thursday vowed to stand up against it.

“Texas is already working to halt this power grab,” Abbot said.

According to Newsweek, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) also said he plans to push back against the mandate.

“How could we get to the point in this country where you would want to have someone lose their job because of their choice about the vaccine or not?” DeSantis stated in a press conference.

