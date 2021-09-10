Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues With Friday Night Doubleheader

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night doubleheader and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action from both the Central Clarion at Karns City and Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley games.

(Photo – left courtesy Shelly Atzeni / Photo – right courtesy Dave Cyphert)

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from both venues will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley game and Dave Katis and Randy Cathcart on the call of the Central Clarion at Karns City game. Both games will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC AT REDBANK VALLEY

It’s an offense out of the black-and-white newsreel days of football.

A throwback to Pop Warner. A callback to Jim Thorpe.

But here in 2021, the Elk County Catholic football team runs its offense out of the single-wing formation that was made famous by Warner more than a century ago.

The Crusaders hope their old-school offense will be good enough to keep the high-powered and modern one at Redbank Valley off the field when the two teams clash Friday night on the bank of the Redbank Creek.

Read more about the game here.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Both the video feed and the audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

CENTRAL CLARION AT KARNS CITY

Normalcy is a relative term.

There’s been little normal about this football season so far at Central Clarion.

No scrimmage. A Week 1 opponent booked eight hours before kickoff. A Week 2 game canceled.

The Wildcats, though, have attempted to make the best of things and have made an effort to return to something close to a routine. They’ve had nearly two weeks to prepare for Karns City, which will host a Central Clarion team eager to get back on the field again.

Read more about the game here.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year's Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

