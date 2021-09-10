 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Update: MEPA Cancelled: Missing, Endangered Clarion Man Located

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hsu6No6L3sMEFMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are looking for a local man who is missing and considered endangered.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Keith Rankin was last seen Thursday, September 9, around 11 a.m. in the area of Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police believe Rankin may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Rankin is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Rankin is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or 814-226-1710.

E-7tZAFWEAE-xKx


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.