State Police Update: MEPA Cancelled: Missing, Endangered Clarion Man Located

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are looking for a local man who is missing and considered endangered.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Keith Rankin was last seen Thursday, September 9, around 11 a.m. in the area of Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police believe Rankin may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Rankin is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Rankin is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.