Rimersburg Woman Charged With Child Endangerment Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on a child endangerment charge from an incident where her toddler was found crawling in a parking lot unsupervised.

On Wednesday, September 10, April Renee Clark, 31, of Rimersburg, entered a guilty plea on one third-degree felony count of Endangering Welfare of Children.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for October 6 at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Clark is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

The charge stems from an incident in Rimersburg in early September.

Details of the case:

Clarion-based State Police received a call around 6:24 p.m. on September 1, reporting a woman, who was identified as April Clark, passed out in her driveway with her one-year-old child crawling unsupervised through a parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint notes the parking lot is a gravel lot used by the tenants of several apartments, and the caller reported the child was crawling across the center of the lot where visitors regularly drive as they enter and exit the lot. The area is also the only point of entrance for all vehicles in the lot.

The caller also stated the child was already eight to ten feet from Clark when he arrived at the scene, the complaint notes.

Police responded to the scene and spoke to Clark.

According to the complaint, Clark told police she had been “manic” for the last few days and had not been sleeping. She said she went outside with her child in an effort to try to stay awake.

During the interview, police noted Clark was having difficulty with balance and was also slurring her words. Clark told police the prescription medication that she was taking, which included several narcotics as well as suboxone. She stated she had fallen asleep for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before she was awakened by the individual who contacted police, the complaint indicates.

Clark was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

