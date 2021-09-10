 

SPONSORED: Ask BGM About Customized Team Apparel, School Fundraisers!

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank Football
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ask BGM Custom Wear about personalized apparel for your school’s team. School fundraising services are also available!

(Pictured: Redbank Football apparel.)

BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.


Online Store


Lumberjack Cheer

Lumberjack Cheer



Brookville Cheer

Brookville Cheer



Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your school’s needs or email [email protected] for a quote.

Union Girls Basketball

Union Girls Basketball



C-L Boy’sSoccer

C-L Boys Soccer



In-House Graphic Designers


The company has two in-house graphic designers who personalize every design.

Pictured: BGM Team's Kari is heat pressing a personalized t-shirt.

Pictured: BGM Team’s Kari is heat pressing a personalized t-shirt.



Learn More About BGM Custom Wear



Click here to find out more about their products or request a quote.

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.


