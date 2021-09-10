Fall Festivals Offer Opportunities for Fun in Local Region

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – There are lots of opportunities for family fun with the line-up of fall festivals planned for the coming weeks in our local area.

Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up

The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts will host the Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up from September 17 through September 19.

This popular event allows visitors to watch as skilled chainsaw carvers transform huge logs into beautifully crafted pieces of art all weekend long.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily with auctions of completed pieces scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m., with registration for each auction beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Peanut Butter Festival

New Bethlehem’s annual Peanut Butter Festival will take place at Gumtown Park from September 17 through September 19.

The festival features a range of fun for the entire family including a classic car cruise, a parade, stage entertainment, crafters, food vendors, fireworks, and more.

Marienville Oktoberfest

This year’s annual Oktoberfest in Marienville will be held from September 24 through September 26 in Marienville’s Town Square on Route 66.

Festival activities include a car show, a parade, children’s pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contest, tractor races, live entertainment, craft and food vendors, and more.

Fall Fest

St. Marys Fall Fest, previously knows as the Bavarian Fall Fest, is scheduled from September 17 through September 19 and will take place behind the Depot Street Parking Garage in St. Marys.

While the festival has a new name and location, it will feature the same great food, crafts, entertainment, pancake breakfast, and farmers market as before, and a lineup of 60 vendors from across the region.

Applefest

Franklin’s beloved Applefest, one of rural Pennsylvania’s biggest events, is scheduled for October 1 through October 3 in downtown Franklin.

The festival showcases the beauty of autumn in rural Pennsylvania with events ranging from children’s activities and a 5K race to food and craft vendors and an Antique and Classic cars and truck show.

Autumn Leaf Festival

Clarion’s internationally award-winning annual festival is scheduled for October 2 through 10 in downtown Clarion.

This nine-day festival offers a wide variety of events ranging from cultural nights and live music to the Tournament of Leaves Parade and the Autorama Cruise-In.

Learn more about these and other great events by visiting the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Events page.

