Union School Board Debates Mask Mandate, Addresses Dress Code Enforcement

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – During their monthly work session on Thursday, September 9, the Union School Board debated their application of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for public schools.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued the mandate on August 31, with enforcement beginning in schools a week afterwards.

The mandate requires masking inside all Pennsylvania K-12 schools with some exemptions.

District Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel explained his concern about being exposed to potential liabilities for Union School District’s execution of the mandate.

“It’s how we’re implementing the order,” Kimmel told exploreClarion.com.”We’re following the order, but we’re allowing the parent affidavit form because the order allows enough room to do that currently.”

The problem, as Kimmel described it, lies in the vagueness of the order’s exemptions.

Union’s policy is to accept parental exemptions, which Kimmel worried could open district, and himself, to potential legal trouble as it is unclear whether a doctor’s excuse is required for an exemption.

“I will not put my certificate on the line. I would rather be fired tonight than lose my certificate – because I can get a job with my certificate,” stated Kimmel.

“What we’re doing must be working because we don’t have people here complaining,” noted Brenda Brinker, board president, referring to the lack of members of the public attending the meeting. “If we get further guidance, then we’ll follow it.”

Kimmel said requiring doctor’s notes would come with consequences: a large percentage of Union students switching to cyberschool.

At that point, he made it clear the school district would have to implement drastic shifts of its own.

“More than likely there’s going to be a number of students that move to cyber. When you hit a tipping point when you can no longer afford that number of students, my recommendation would be to go remote,” said Kimmel.

Other board members agreed the school district needs to tread lightly on the issue.

“I’d like whatever we move on to be reviewed by the solicitor,” cautioned board member Steve Wiencek, “and I’d like to see his opinion first.”

“I don’t want to be in that gray area,” said Jeff Shirey, another board member. “Do it now versus let it simmer or pop back up or whatever. Sooner or later they’re going to back everybody into a corner anyways.”

Brinker made the point the mandate has put the board in a “horrible position” due to its obscure language.

“With all of its vagaries, we’re following it,” she said.

The board ultimately decided to implement their current policy, which Kimmel reiterated, follows “everything in that mandate. What we’ve chosen to do is accept a parent form for the exemptions. However, if the state changes, we will follow the changes, and we may elect to go remote, if necessary.”

Dress Code

Another point of concern at the September 9 meeting was Union’s new enforcement of their dress code, which “students are upset about,” said Kim Glosser, high school principal.

Click here to view Union’s Dress Guidelines: https://www.unionsd.net/277-district-announcements/high-school-announcements/1011-dress-guidelines.html

Previously, it was up to teachers to enforce the dress code in their classrooms.

This school year, enforcement was moved to the point of entry at the high school, where Glosser and other administration officials monitor compliance.

“We sent three letters over the summer saying dress code would be strictly enforced this year,” said Glosser, saying students and their parents had enough time to buy appropriate clothing for the new school year. “For the most part, they all follow the dress code,” while only a few students chose to disobey it.

There are no warnings given for dress code violations, and students are given detention for breaking it.

Board member Adam Vogle voiced his displeasure at the enforcement of the dress code, citing the experience of his daughter during school earlier that day.

“My daughter had an issue with the dress code,” said Vogle. “She probably is in violation, but I believe it’s very questionable.”

The problem seemed to be a specific tear above the mid-thigh on Vogle’s daughter’s jeans, for which she received detention.

“You mention a word that’s really important, and that’s consistency,” explained Elena Steidinger, director of special education, to Vogle. “If I wouldn’t have flagged her, word would have gotten around that this girl was showing her thigh with her jeans. If we’re going to adhere to a policy that the board approved, it has to be consistent, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Glosser said some students are taking the initiative and planning on presenting an alternative dress policy, something she encourages.

“I told them, and this is something Dr. Kimmel told our students. As long as you do it in a respectful manner, you can go up through the levels of the administration and come up with a solution and present it to the board,” Glosser said, explaining students have ample opportunities for their concerns about the dress code. “We value their input.”

