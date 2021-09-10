Two Airlifted After Vehicles Collide on U.S. 322

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter and shut down US 322 for a large portion of the day on Thursday.

(Photo by Leon Aristeguieta)

According to Franklin-based State Police, the collision occurred on US 322, just north of its intersection with State Route 38 around 9:56 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Police say 74-year-old Larry C. Hill, of Emlenton, was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty, and made a left turn from State Route 38 onto Route 322, traveling into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 48-year-old Daniel A. Marvin, of Oil City. The two vehicles then collided.

Larry Hill and his passenger, identified as 75-year-old Mary A. Hill, of Emlenton were not using seat belts.

Both individuals suffered injuries of unknown severity and were transported to UPMC Hamot by STAT MedEvac.

Daniel Marvin and his passenger, identified as 53-year-old Beverly W. Marvin, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company also assisted at the scene

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene for traffic control.

According to PSP Franklin, the roadway was closed for nearly seven hours because of an extensive crash investigation.

Police say Hill was cited for a turning violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.