 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Airlifted After Vehicles Collide on U.S. 322

Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screenshot at Sep 10 09-26-28ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter and shut down US 322 for a large portion of the day on Thursday.

(Photo by Leon Aristeguieta)

According to Franklin-based State Police, the collision occurred on US 322, just north of its intersection with State Route 38 around 9:56 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Police say 74-year-old Larry C. Hill, of Emlenton, was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty, and made a left turn from State Route 38 onto Route 322, traveling into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 48-year-old Daniel A. Marvin, of Oil City. The two vehicles then collided.

Larry Hill and his passenger, identified as 75-year-old Mary A. Hill, of Emlenton were not using seat belts.

Both individuals suffered injuries of unknown severity and were transported to UPMC Hamot by STAT MedEvac.

Daniel Marvin and his passenger, identified as 53-year-old Beverly W. Marvin, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company also assisted at the scene

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene for traffic control.

According to PSP Franklin, the roadway was closed for nearly seven hours because of an extensive crash investigation.

Police say Hill was cited for a turning violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.