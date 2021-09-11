A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

