Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli-Cheddar Beef Rolls

Here’s an awesome recipe for a potluck gathering!

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

2 cups chopped fresh broccoli



1 small onion, chopped1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper6 hard rolls2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

-Preheat to 325°. In a large skillet, cook beef with broccoli and onion over medium heat until no longer pink, 4-6 minutes. Crumble beef and stir in salt and pepper.

-Cut one-third off the top of each roll; discard or save for another use. Hollow out bottoms, leaving 1/2-in.-thick shells; place on a baking sheet.

-Tear bread removed from centers into 1/2-in. pieces and place in a bowl. Stir in 1-1/2 cups cheese and beef mixture. Spoon into bread shells. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.