Clarion University and Primary Health Network Partner To Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network (PHN), will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on September 23 at The Suites on Main South.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Suites on Main South are located at 896 Main St., Clarion.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine, and the clinic is open to the public. Individuals do not need to be affiliated with Clarion University or PHN to receive the vaccine.

“As cases continue to surge due to the Delta variant, the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot be overstated,” said Dr. George Garrow, PHN’s chief medical officer.

“The vaccines have proven effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

PHN offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for use in individuals ages 18 and older and requires two doses for full immunity.

The September 23 clinic will provide the first dose; another clinic will be held on October 21 for the second dose of the vaccine.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, please visit primary-health.net or call 724-699-9211.

