 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Daniel Paul Mossburg

Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EyFfZpVd8SY2Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, PA, passed away on September 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Dan was born on December 31, 1950, in Meadville, son of the late Zella Donna Thompson Mossburg.

He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Army, 1st Calvary and a Bronze Star recipient.

Dan had many interests including playing the guitar, singing, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily Rae in 2004.

Survivors include son, Daniel Joseph and his wife, Marcie of Oil City; son, Scott Michael of Oil City; son, William Alan of Oil City; granddaughters, Camren Ruth, Layla Elizabeth, and Danielle Lee; sister, Christina Hunter and her husband, Patrick of Cambridge Springs; sister, Rebecca Niedzwiecki of Erie; sister, Annette Mossburg of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 12 noon until 3 pm with a funeral service to be held at 3:00 pm.

Interment will follow at Venango Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting vanmatres.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.