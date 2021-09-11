Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, PA, passed away on September 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Dan was born on December 31, 1950, in Meadville, son of the late Zella Donna Thompson Mossburg.

He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Army, 1st Calvary and a Bronze Star recipient.

Dan had many interests including playing the guitar, singing, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily Rae in 2004.

Survivors include son, Daniel Joseph and his wife, Marcie of Oil City; son, Scott Michael of Oil City; son, William Alan of Oil City; granddaughters, Camren Ruth, Layla Elizabeth, and Danielle Lee; sister, Christina Hunter and her husband, Patrick of Cambridge Springs; sister, Rebecca Niedzwiecki of Erie; sister, Annette Mossburg of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 12 noon until 3 pm with a funeral service to be held at 3:00 pm.

Interment will follow at Venango Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting vanmatres.com.

