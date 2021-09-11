Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus on Wednesday afternoon, September 8, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Oil City on June 25, 1943 to the late George and Flora (Knight) Blest.

Harvey graduated from Cranberry High School.

He then married the love of his life the former Joyce L. Weingard whom he lovingly referred to as “Mousie”.

They then moved to Longview, Texas, where he attended Letourneau College to study business.

He worked more than thirty years for Continental Can Co. in Oil City, retiring from the quality control department.

All throughout his life, Harvey enjoyed playing, coaching, and attending sports such as softball, baseball, football, and basketball.

He attended the Oil City Wesleyan Methodist Church for many years.

Harvey was a devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by many!

Harvey is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Blest, and four children: Tammy McLaughlin (Scott) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Debbie Cope (Raymond) of Oil City, Cindy Glass of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jesse Blest (Katie) of Loweville, Ohio; twelve grandchildren: Derek McLaughlin, L’Porshia Orberg, Channel Greenberg, Raymond Cope III, Centina Gaston, Citaya Bucholz, Steven Glass, and Ciera, Nevaeh, Bree, Eowyn, and Lilias Blest; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is his brother, Jesse Blest of Franklin; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Weingard of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Walter Weingard; and a son-in-law, Steve Glass.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service open to the public to celebrate Harvey’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 18th, 2021 at Allegheny Wesleyan Church, 165 Mayer Street in Oil City. Rev. Paul Houseworth will officiate.

Private interment was held in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church of Oil City, or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Harvey’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.