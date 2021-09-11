Local Man Dies from Injuries in Motorcycle Crash

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Rocky Grove man has died from injuries suffered in an August 20 motorcycle accident.

Daniel P. Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away on September 9.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:04 p.m. on Friday, August 20, on State Route 257, south of Sugarbush Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the incident occurred near the entrance to Seneca Primary Care. Mossburg was attempting to make a left turn when his 2020 Can-Am Ryker Rally was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200.

The motorcycle then rolled into a telephone pole and Mossburg was ejected.

Community Ambulance Service transported Mossburg to UPMC Northwest and he was then flown to UPMC Hamot.

All occupants in the Chrysler were using seat belts and were not injured.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene with traffic control.

Mossburg was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Army, 1st Calvary and a Bronze Star recipient.

