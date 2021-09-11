Memorial Set for Michael R. “Fuji” Murry

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Oil City for Michael R. “Fuji” Murray.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Michael passed away Dec. 1, 2020 following a brief illness.

A full obituary can be viewed here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.