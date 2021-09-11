Redbank Valley’s Defense Dominant Again; Bulldogs Roll Past Elk County



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When you can score on a 5-yard punt return, you know it’s going to be a good night.

It was that kind of evening for the Redbank Valley football team.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

Almost everything went right for the Bulldogs in a 51-0 win over Elk County Catholic Friday night.

The mojo is most definitely back after a Week 1 loss to Keystone thanks to back-to-back dominating victories.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“Really happy again,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “Third straight week the defense played really well. I could be wrong, but I don’t think they got a first down until the third quarter. We were able to stay in that mindset.”

The Bulldogs (2-1) held Elk County (2-1) to just 47 yards on the ground and 19 in the air. Crusaders’ leading rusher, Ben Reynolds, had minus-5 yards rushing. Freshman quarterback Ben Paul, who had shown a flair for big plays in the passing game, was just 4 of 14 for 19 yards.

Redbank Valley did it without Chris Marshall, who injured an ankle on the first play of the game. Sophomore Mason Clouse filled in admirably in the secondary for the Bulldogs.

“I’m really pleased with Mason because he started Week 1 and then went back to the bench,” Gold said. “He just continues to work every single day in practice as hard as he can. He continues to push the starters in practice. You know, when you start a game Week 1 and then go back to the bench, that can be tough for some guys. Mason is the type of kid that every coach wants to have.”

Gold has a lot of those players.

Bryson Bain, in only his second game as a starter at quarterback, was 11 of 13 for 209 yards and a 61-yard touchdown to Tate Minich.

Marquese Gardlock caught five passes for 59 yards and Ray Schreckengost got things done on the ground with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Redbank Valley led 37-0 at the half.

The Bulldogs got their big night started with another wild special teams touchdown. Last week, Redbank Valley made ESPN’s SportsCenter with a kickoff return score on a trick, hidden-ball play.

This week, Redbank jumped out to an early lead when Elk County quick-kicked from its own end zone. The short punt ended up in the hands of Brandon Ross at the 5 and crossed the goal line for one of the shortest punt returns one would ever see.

The Bulldogs will take on Sheffield next Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really proud of them,” Gold said. “The offense continues to get better and Bryson continues to grow — we’re seeing development there. It was a good win all-around.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.