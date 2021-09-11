It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, Pennsylvania on September 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Tiffini Stratton, Sofia Itani, Marco Tanaka-Williams, Maiyu Kaya-Williams and Eito Hara-Williams; his grandchildren: Alden, Mercedes, Alexis and Steel Stratton; his mother, Agnes Nagy; his brother, Benjamin (Dasa) Williams; his three sisters: Elizabeth Mong, Brenda (Robert) Romanko and Rebecca Allison; his ten step-brothers and sisters, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Williams Jr., in 2010 and step-father, Gyula L. Nagy in 2000.

He was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania and graduated from Mercer Area High School in 1979.

Bobby served in the Air Force before attending Slippery Rock University, where he studied art and philosophy.

He was a fortunate wanderer who traveled the world and taught English classes in Japan and China.

While living in San Francisco, he recorded and produced a one-of-a-kind album of street musicians.

Bobby loved playing the guitar, painting, writing poetry and computing. He was an avid chess player, enjoyed collecting antiques and fixing up old houses. However, there was nothing Bobby liked more than an interesting conversation with a good friend.

He will be remembered by his big smile and bright blue eyes.

A private memorial service will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the best way to honor Bobby’s memory is to sing your favorite song, write a poem, take a trip, spin a basketball on your finger, or experience something new.

There will be no visitation.

Interment will be at Brandon Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.morrisonhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.

