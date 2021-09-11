Ryan James Meneely, 14, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday September 8, 2021.

He was born June 10, 2007, to Matthew R. and Trisha L. (Yarger) Meneely in Chambersburg.

Ryan was a 9th grade student at Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

He was a reserved, kind hearted, loving soul.

Ryan enjoyed, being outdoors, playing video games, sled riding, swimming, listening to music, visiting his grandparents, chocolate, sweets, and spicy foods.

Ryan was great at drawing and sketches, and adored his sister.

Overall, Ryan was a happy kid who enjoyed his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, a sister Kaitlyn C. Meneely, Chambersburg, paternal grandparents, Jim and Debi Meneely, Punxsutawney, maternal grandparents Lanette Blair, Sligo, and Everett E. Yarger, Dayton, two Great Grandmothers, Lillian F. Kimmy, Dayton, and Joanne Boyer, Rimersburg, Uncle, Joel and wife Katharina Meneely, their children, Parker and Maleena, Concord, NC, aunt, Cassie Meneely, Punxsutawney, a great aunt, Darcy Kiehl and husband Larry, Corisca, two great uncles Keven Blair and wife Dianna, NV, Derek Blair, Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by numerous family members.

Friends will be received on Monday, from 2-4 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any suicide awareness program of the donor’s choice.

To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

