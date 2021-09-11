 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ryan James Meneely

Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Ryan James Meneely, 14, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday September 8, 2021.

He was born June 10, 2007, to Matthew R. and Trisha L. (Yarger) Meneely in Chambersburg.

Ryan was a 9th grade student at Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

He was a reserved, kind hearted, loving soul.

Ryan enjoyed, being outdoors, playing video games, sled riding, swimming, listening to music, visiting his grandparents, chocolate, sweets, and spicy foods.

Ryan was great at drawing and sketches, and adored his sister.

Overall, Ryan was a happy kid who enjoyed his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, a sister Kaitlyn C. Meneely, Chambersburg, paternal grandparents, Jim and Debi Meneely, Punxsutawney, maternal grandparents Lanette Blair, Sligo, and Everett E. Yarger, Dayton, two Great Grandmothers, Lillian F. Kimmy, Dayton, and Joanne Boyer, Rimersburg, Uncle, Joel and wife Katharina Meneely, their children, Parker and Maleena, Concord, NC, aunt, Cassie Meneely, Punxsutawney, a great aunt, Darcy Kiehl and husband Larry, Corisca, two great uncles Keven Blair and wife Dianna, NV, Derek Blair, Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by numerous family members.

Friends will be received on Monday, from 2-4 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any suicide awareness program of the donor’s choice.

To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.