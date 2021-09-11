Say What?!: World’s Longest Basketball Game Tops 120 Hours in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A basketball game at a New York gym broke a Guinness World Record when the game play time reached the marker of 120 hours, 2 minutes.

Nick Revelas, of the Revelas Family Foundation, organized a group of players from New York and Canada to play the world’s longest basketball game at Nardin Academy in Buffalo.

