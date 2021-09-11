State Police Update: Missing, Endangered Clarion Man Located

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A missing and endangered Clarion man has been located.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Keith Rankin was located and is safe.

The MEPA (Missing Endangered Person Advisory) has been cancelled.

On Friday, September 10, the Pennsylvania State Police, released information stating that Rankin was last seen on Thursday, September 9, around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police believed Rankin may have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.