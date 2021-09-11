 

State Police Update: Missing, Endangered Clarion Man Located

Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hsu6No6L3sMEFCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A missing and endangered Clarion man has been located.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Keith Rankin was located and is safe.

The MEPA (Missing Endangered Person Advisory) has been cancelled.

On Friday, September 10, the Pennsylvania State Police, released information stating that Rankin was last seen on Thursday, September 9, around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police believed Rankin may have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused.


