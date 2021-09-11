Thomas Bernard Kelly, 68, of Oil City, passed away on September 8, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born on May 12, 1953 in Allegany County Pennsylvania.

He grew up in Baltimore Maryland and later moved to Oil City.

On July 13, 2003 Tom wed Nancy Caron, they spent 18 happy years together and have seven children.

He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, spending time with family, and watching his favorite football team The Baltimore Ravens.

He loved to make people laugh, had a great wit and charm.

He was a devout Christian and was a member of New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin Pennsylvania.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy Kelly of Oil City , Sons: Brandon Kelly of Cumberland, MD; Michael Kelly of Wood Lake, TX; John Schurg of Oil City, PA; Walter Schurg of Utica, PA; Daughters: Tarra Burton of Toledo, OH; Meghan Kelly of Cumberland, MD; Antoinette Caron of Ohio; Brothers: Don Kelly of Fleming Island, FL; Ken Kelly of Pasadena, MD; Sister: Deborah Rudy of SC; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Ivan Kelly, mother Delphine Kelly, and brother Larry Kelly.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of Tom’s life in May of 2022 in Ocean City, MD.

