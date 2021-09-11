Clarion Area Policy Does Not Allow Clarion Center for the Arts to Rent Auditorium

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BreAnna Liberto, owner of the Clarion Center for the Arts, asked members of the Clarion Area School Board this week if they could review the official use of school facilities policy.

Liberto, a 2011 graduate of Clarion Area, first operated the Clarion Center for the Arts in rented space at the 800 Center on Main Street. She was able to rent the Clarion Area Auditorium to stage recitals until a new policy was enacted in 2019 that stated “No organizations located outside of the CASD sending area are permitted to use CASD facilities.”

2019 was also the year when Liberto purchased the former John Truscott Auto Sales building on Route 322 for the new home of Clarion Center for the Arts. One interpretation of the new policy said she was no longer allowed to rent the school auditorium or any other Clarion Area facility because it was located in another school district (Clarion-Limestone).

“I’m not asking you to change the policy or make an exception other than to let you know that my husband and I bought a house in the school district, so we are now taxpayers in the Clarion Area School District,” Liberto said. “As the sole proprietor of the Clarion School of the Arts, we are legally one-in-the-same organization.

“I’m coming to you today before I submit another request.

“Although I don’t have an office set up in the home, I will be conducting and managing the business from my home. I’m asking about the interpretation of the policy and the fact that the business and I are one-in-the same-and we will be paying school taxes in the Clarion Area School District.

“You may want to look at my request and look at the definition of an organization in the policy.”

Superintendent Joe Carrico indicated that the term organization was aimed at a physical location.

“I have had a standing relationship with renting the high school auditorium and using it responsibly and respectfully,” explained Liberto.

“I understand the intent behind the policy, and I’ve always been very sure to take care of the facility and we’ve always done so. Hopefully, you can review the interpretation of “organization.”

“I know that what you all do to serve our community is super important, and I appreciate everything you do.”

She has also been the choreographer for Clarion Area musicals since 2013 in addition to performing on the stage as a student.



Joe McDonnell, a parent who was at the meeting for another issue, offered support for allowing Liberto to rent the facility. McDonnell has three children at Clarion Elementary but said he had only been in the high school building three times and one of those was for a Center for the Arts recital.

“All three of my kids have had the pleasure of being taught by BreAnna and wonderful teachers,” McDonnell said. “When it comes to academics or sports or any of that, we have small school districts and we work well with the other districts.

“It is upsetting to think at a time where you have parents and administrators talking about lack of funding, you’re cutting your nose off to spite your face when we’re trying to save every penny we can to make sure our kids are educated in these schools.

“You have a gorgeous auditorium. Why wouldn’t you want the community to see that? And, I’m not just speaking on her behalf. If you want to make it limited to Clarion County or within 20 miles or whatever you want to do, that’s fine.

“I’m actually asking to reverse this policy. I have no skin in the game. I’m a homeowner and a business owner. I think it’s asinine when you can have parents come all around the county and grandparents come from out of the county, come in, and spend money in Clarion.

“The policy itself seems to really be restrictive and just because she went from a building where she was renting the space and not paying property taxes to open a facility and renovating a dated building that was sitting empty and turned it into this wonderful studio.

“She is somehow punished because so many years ago someone drew imaginary lines for a school district. And now she’s being punished and not able to hold these recitals and these events in your beautiful auditorium where more people can sit and where more people can enjoy it.”

While the Clarion Area School Board cannot take official action at a work session they could consider the issue at a future board meeting.

