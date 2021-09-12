A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night = A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

