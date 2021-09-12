Clarion County Republican Committee Annual Fall Picnic Set for September 16

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Picnic on Thursday, September 16, at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

The committee will provide two types of meat, table service, and beverages.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

Lots of door prizes and several speakers including Commonwealth Court candidate Stacy Wallace.

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Senator Scott Hutchinson, and State Representative Donna Oberlander are also invited to speak.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.