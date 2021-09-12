Clarion University Volleyball Wraps Final Day at Home Invitational With Two Wins
CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team wrapped its home invitational with a pair of wins on Saturday afternoon, with Clarion defeating Tiffin 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) and Lock Haven 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17) at Tippin Gymnasium. With the victories, Clarion (5-3) finished their weekend with a 3-1 record.
Tiffin Recap
The Golden Eagles hit exceptionally well against the Dragons, attacking at a .291 clip while holding Tiffin to just a .171 mark. Cassidy Snider added a match-high 16 kills and was joined in double figures by Lauren Aichinger and Julia Piccolino, who contributed 12 apiece. Aichinger was strong, in particular, committing just three errors on her 22 attempts to finish with a .409 attack percentage.
London Fuller added another Assist-Dig double-double to her ledge, finishing with 38 assists and 10 digs. She also tied for the team-high with three total blocks. Abigail Selfridge had the match-high with 22 digs. Piccolino had a well-rounded match, recording six digs, three aces, and hitting at a .250 percentage.
Lock Haven Recap
Similarly, the Golden Eagles ranged from solid to spectacular offensively in their second match of the day, having just one set where they hit below .200 in the four against the Bald Eagles. Conversely, Lock Haven hit .000 or below in three of four sets, though the Bald Eagles took the second set thanks to an impressive .400 attack percentage.
The triumvirate of Snider, Piccolino, and Aichinger once again led the team in kills, with Snider leading the way with 17 bombs. This time, though, Piccolino finished with a Kill-Dig double-double, with the sophomore adding 16 kills and 14 digs. The latter number was actually the team-high, one more than was recorded by Aubrey Wrona or Selfridge.
Aichinger was once again highly efficient in her offense, committing just three errors on 22 swings for a .409 attack percentage. She was also dominant at the net, posting a team-high five blocks. That number belied one of the high points for the Golden Eagles on Saturday, namely their ability to stuff Lock Haven at the point of attack. Clarion finished with 10.0 team blocks, compared to just a pair for the Bald Eagles. Fuller and Snider both contributed four blocks against Lock Haven.
