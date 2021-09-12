 

Clarion Woman Charged With Taking Wallet Left in Shopping Cart Waives Hearing

Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on theft charges from an incident where she reportedly took a wallet that another shopper had accidentally left behind at a local business.

According to court documents, the following charge against 30-year-old Allison Elizabeth Oberdorff was waived for court on Tuesday, September 7:

– Theft of Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Oberdorff remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:45 p.m. on June 20, a known victim left his wallet inside his shopping cart at a store in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and Allison Oberdorff then took the wallet out of the cart and did not turn it in to store employees or police.

Video surveillance at the business showed that Oberdorff took the wallet, the complaint notes.

The total amount stolen was $75.00, according to the complaint.

The charge was filed against Oberdorff through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, July 12.


