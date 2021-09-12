Say What?!: Overdue Book Returned to Scottish Library After 14 Years

SCOTLAND – A Scottish library said a book that 14 years overdue was recently returned by a patron who wasn’t even aware they still had it.

OnFife, which operates the libraries in the Fife region, said a customer recently came into one of the facilities and was told they had never returned a copy of The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett after checking the tome out in 2007.

