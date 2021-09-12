 

Say What?!: Overdue Book Returned to Scottish Library After 14 Years

Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Overdue-book-returned-to-Scottish-library-after-14-yearsSCOTLAND – A Scottish library said a book that 14 years overdue was recently returned by a patron who wasn’t even aware they still had it.

OnFife, which operates the libraries in the Fife region, said a customer recently came into one of the facilities and was told they had never returned a copy of The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett after checking the tome out in 2007.

Read the full story here.


