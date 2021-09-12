All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Rob Heal
Rob Heal served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Robert D. “Rob” Heal Jr.
Born: January 18, 1958
Died: August 21, 2021
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Rob was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He also served the community through his membership with the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Military honors were held following a Celebration of Life.
He was laid to rest in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
