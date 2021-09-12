 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Rob Heal

Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

American Flag - new 7-25-2021 (6)Rob Heal served our country in the United States Air Force.

Name: Robert D. “Rob” Heal Jr.

Born: January 18, 1958

Died: August 21, 2021

Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Air Force

Rob was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He also served the community through his membership with the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

Military honors were held following a Celebration of Life.

He was laid to rest in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

