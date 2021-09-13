A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

