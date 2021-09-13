Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Duff
Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Duff.
Duff, a young male Pit Bull Terrier, was brought to the rescue as a stray.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Duff has been friendly and loves to run and play.
For more information on Duff, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
