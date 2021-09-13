 

Clarion County Republican Committee Annual Patriot Motorcycle Ride Set for September 18

Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

MotorcyclesCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be having their annual Patriot Motorcycle Ride to benefit First Responders on Saturday, September 18.

Registration will now be at Clarion County Park instead of the Knox American Legion.

Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with bikes departing at 11:00 a.m. with a final destination at DuBois Harley Davidson.

The cost for the event has been lowered to $15.00 per bike and $5.00 for an additional rider.

There will be food trucks, a band, and several speakers.

For further details contact Sharon DeAndrea at [email protected] or 814-428-9939.


