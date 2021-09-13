Clarion University Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Bloomsburg Invitational

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team kicked off their 2021-22 season at Bloomsburg this weekend, competing at the Bloomsburg Invitational. Clarion enjoyed several strong performances to start the season, including a 2-1 start in singles for Josie Beckerleg and a number of other singles and doubles victories.

Beckerleg made her Clarion debut with two wins in the Blue Draw Singles, defeating Lock Haven’s Sarah Cleary in straight sets, followed by a three-set comeback win over the Bald Eagles’ Olivia Sharp. She also teamed with Savannah Buttery to take a pair of doubles matches, starting with their defeat of a duo from Shippensburg by 6-0 score. They followed up with another win over Sarquis and Hoflein of Bloomsburg.

The pairing of Kali Aughenbaugh and Alayna McGovern also picked up a doubles win over the weekend, beating Brighid Cantwell and Jessalyn Morrow of Shippensburg by a 6-4 score.

Elsewhere in singles action, Hannah Schettler recorded a win in the Maroon Draw, beating Millersville’s Kaitlyn Then in three sets. McGovern earned a win in the Orange Draw with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Shippensburg’s Sahar Islam. Alexis Strouse rounded out the victories for Clarion with a straight-sets win over the Raiders’ Skylar Walder.

Blue Draw Singles

Hailey Risley (LHU) def. Josie Beckerleg (CLAR) 6-1, 0-6, 1-0

Josie Beckerleg (CLAR) def. Sarah Cleary (LHU) 6-0, 6-0

Josie Beckerleg (CLAR) def. Olivia Sharp (LHU) 6-7, 7-6, 1-0

Gold Draw Singles

Maria Ojeda Florez (MILL) def. Alexis Strouse (CLAR) 6-1, 6-1

Lexi Quackenbush (BLOOM) def. Alexis Strouse (CLAR) 6-1, 6-3

Alexis Strouse (CLAR) def. Skylar Walder (SHIP) 6-1, 6-2

Maroon Draw Singles

Maddy Reeves (LHU) def. Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-2, 6-0

Stefania Moisiadi (MSU) def. Savannah Buttery (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

Isabella Sarquis (BLOOM) def. Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0

Kaitlyn Then (MILL) def. Savannah Buttery (CLAR) 6-4, 6-2

Isabella Sarquis (BLOOM) def. Savannah Buttery (CLAR) 6-3, 6-1

Hannah Schettler (CLAR) def. Kaitlyn Then (MILL) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0

Orange Draw Singles

Mia Shuler (LHU) def. Alayna McGovern (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

Alayna McGovern (CLAR) def. Sahar Islam (SHIP) 6-2, 6-3

Aneesa Malik (MILL) def. Alayna McGovern (CLAR) 6-0, 6-2

Silver Draw Singles

Nolwenn Cardoso (SBU) def. Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

Sara Bertolez (MER) def. Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-1, 6-0

Julie Wallace (MILL) def. Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

Bronze Draw Doubles

Beckerleg/Buttery (CLAR) def. Islam/Tryanski (SHIP) 6-0

Beckerleg/Buttery (CLAR) def. Hoflein/Sarquis (BLOOM) 6-2

Silver Draw Doubles

Aughenbaugh/McGovern (CLAR) def. Cantwell/Morrow (SHIP) 6-4

Bertolez/Lewis (MER) def. Schettler/Strouse (CLAR) 6-0

