Crash Reported on Main Street in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street in Clarion on Sunday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash occurred around 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, on Main Street near its intersection with 4th Avenue.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:09 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

