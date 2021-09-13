LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 10, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born August 29, 1935, in Kingsville, LaRue was the daughter of the late Ralph and Junie Smith.

LaRue graduated from Clarion Limestone School. She worked for JC Penny’s in her younger days and for Hills for several years.

On September 28, 1956 LaRue married Stanley O’Neil who preceded her in death.

LaRue enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, listening to gospel music, doing jigsaw puzzles, being with her family and spending time at the ocean at the Outer Banks.

LaRue is survived by three daughters Cindy Buchanan of Turkey City, Beverly Preston of Knox and Kelly O’Neil of Knox, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a sister Janet O’Neil of Ninevah.

Along with her husband and parents LaRue was preceded in death by a daughter Sharyn Bashline, a son in law William “Butch” Buchanan, three brothers and five sisters.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday in the church with Pastor John Friedlund of Grace EC Church officiating.

Interment will follow at Starr Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com

