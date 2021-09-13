Man Killed in Route 66 Crash in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A McKean County man was killed in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Sunday in Jenks Township.

(Photos provided by Marienville Volunteer Fire Department. All occupants were removed from vehicles prior to photos being taken.)

According to a release from Forest County Coroner Norman J. Wimer, 18-year-old Josiah Whitney, of Port Allegany, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

While the investigation is ongoing, the coroner has released a few details.

The release states Whitney’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 66 and apparently (he) did not see a stopped vehicle, with only one occupant, that was waiting for oncoming traffic to turn left.

“Whitney hit the turning vehicle flipping his own vehicle into the path of the southbound traffic lane. A large pickup truck pulling a travel trailer then struck Mr. Whitney’s vehicle,” Wimer said.

Wimer noted the occupants of the southbound truck were reported to be a male and female with an infant. He reported the turning vehicle had moderate damage while the truck and trailer appeared to have been totaled.

“Mr. Whitney’s vehicle was destroyed by the roll and impact, his death was immediate and ruled an accident with blunt force trauma to the head and chest.”

Names of the occupants of the two other vehicles have not been released. However, it was reported to Wimer that they received little to minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Both lanes of Route 66 were blocked for several hours.

Assisting the coroner at the scene were his Chief Deputy Cody B. Magill, along with Pennsylvania State Police and Marienville Volunteer Fire Company.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Frank’s Auto and Son towing also assisted at the scene, according to police.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

