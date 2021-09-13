Mary Lou Crouser, 94 of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Paul Homes.

Mary Lou was born in Pittsburgh on August 22, 1927 to the late Ronald and Verna (Stambaugh) Winwood.

She attended Sandy Lake High School and worked at Polk Center in food service until her retirement.

Mary Lou enjoyed word puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She enjoyed mowing and taking care of her lawn.

She always enjoyed a large garden and freezing and canning her vegetables.

She was a member of Emmanuel Christian Church.

She married her beloved husband, Robert F. Crouser on May 18, 1946, he preceded her in death in 1994.

Mary Lou is survived by her grandchildren, Robert (Brianne) Crouser and Carrie (Justin) Bence, daughter-in-law Margaret Crouser, great-grandchildren Logan, Aubrey, and Landon Hogue, and Ben, Nick, and Ava Crouser, sisters Shirley (Ed) Boorech, Verna (Joe) Sherman, Katy (Bob) Rugh, and Joan (Fred) Bowers, brothers Bob (Rita) Winwood and Allen Winwood, father of her Hogue grandchildren, Mark Hogue, mother of her Crouser grandchildren, Kara Crouser, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son Ronald Crouser, and brothers Ronald and Ken Winwood.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 pm – 2 pm on Tuesday, September 14. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm.

Interment will take place in New Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

