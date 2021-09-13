Police Release Details of Local Man Injured in Sligo Crash

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a crash in Sligo Borough on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:57 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, on Madison Street Extension, just east of Zacherl Drive, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Matthew D. Young, of Shippenville, was operating a 1999 Dodge RAM 1500 traveling eastbound on Madison Street Extension when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the westbound lane and struck a culvert before coming to a final rest facing northeast.

Young suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical transport.

He was using a seat belt.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Clarion County Ambulance, and Mark’s Auto Towing also assisted at the scene.

Police say Young was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.