 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Local Man Injured in Sligo Crash

Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a crash in Sligo Borough on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:57 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, on Madison Street Extension, just east of Zacherl Drive, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Matthew D. Young, of Shippenville, was operating a 1999 Dodge RAM 1500 traveling eastbound on Madison Street Extension when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the westbound lane and struck a culvert before coming to a final rest facing northeast.

Young suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical transport.

He was using a seat belt.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Clarion County Ambulance, and Mark’s Auto Towing also assisted at the scene.

Police say Young was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 12, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.