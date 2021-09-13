Say What?!: Police Reunite Illinois State Fair Visitor with Lost Dentures

ILLINOIS – The Illinois State Police said a visitor to the Illinois State Fair was reunited with an unusual piece of lost property — their dentures.

The ISP said in a Facebook post that a fair-goer flagged down troopers to turn over a set of “abandoned chompers” found in the Conservation World area of the fair.

