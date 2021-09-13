 

SPONSORED: Wagner Tarps Looking to Add Hard-Working Employees to Business

Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wagner TarpBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For over twenty-five years, Wagner Tarps has provided the trucking industry with durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps.

Join their team and learn the craft to create some of these awesome products custom-made to fit each specific need.

Wagner Tarps, located in Brookville, Pa., is committed to providing customers with long-lasting tarps. In addition to custom-made tarps, they also have a wide selection of trailer hardware and accessories, including cargo control items.

New 22oz. American made roll tarp with custom made bows on a new Mac trailer

New 22 oz. American-made roll tarp with custom-made bows on a new Mac trailer

Stakes, bows, and a tarp all for a local farmer to sell his sweet corn

Stakes, bows, and a tarp all for a local farmer to sell his sweet corn

New 18oz. American made orange lumber tarps to match the truck

New 18 oz. American-made orange lumber tarps to match the truck

Custom made travel cover out of 18oz. American made vinyl

Custom-made travel cover out of 18 oz. American made vinyl

All made and installed at Wagner Tarps in Brookville Pa. call 1-888-410-8277 to have your new trailer done right!

Wagner Tarps has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On the job training, no experience is necessary – you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is $10/hr.; after 30 days, you can earn up to a 50 cent raise. Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at 244 Industrial Drive Park Road, Brookville, Pa.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
