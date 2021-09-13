SPONSORED: Wagner Tarps Looking to Add Hard-Working Employees to Business
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For over twenty-five years, Wagner Tarps has provided the trucking industry with durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps.
Join their team and learn the craft to create some of these awesome products custom-made to fit each specific need.
Wagner Tarps, located in Brookville, Pa., is committed to providing customers with long-lasting tarps. In addition to custom-made tarps, they also have a wide selection of trailer hardware and accessories, including cargo control items.
All made and installed at Wagner Tarps in Brookville Pa. call 1-888-410-8277 to have your new trailer done right!
Wagner Tarps has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.
Positions are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On the job training, no experience is necessary – you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is $10/hr.; after 30 days, you can earn up to a 50 cent raise. Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.
Apply in person at 244 Industrial Drive Park Road, Brookville, Pa.
