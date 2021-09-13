 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Redbank Valley Teachers on Strike

Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

04414342-NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Teachers in the Redbank Valley School District have officially gone on strike.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The teachers began picketing outside Redbank Valley High School around 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

The strike comes in the wake of contentious contract negotiations centering primarily around health insurance concessions and a proposed two-year pay freeze for teachers.

Negotiating meetings themselves have even been a sticking point, with the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) saying in a statement that the board “assured” them they would have a comprehensive proposal for a meeting on Sunday, September 12, then informed them, via their attorney Bob Zurata, that the board “did not have a formal proposal.”

The school district fired back in a second Facebook post on Sunday saying that they had not promised a formal proposal.

“We tried to schedule a meeting last night, but the district was unwilling to bring a proposal. We said we’d meet. We’re available today, we’re available tomorrow. We’re available any time,” union representative Patrick Andrekovich told exploreClarion.com on Monday morning.

CBFFA03E-

According to Andrekovich, RVEA is still waiting on a response to their most recent proposal.

“Dr. Shaffer told us they won’t have a response until September 22, I think was the date. I don’t know the hold up on their end.”

“All we’re asking for is for them (school board) to come back with a proposal. We don’t feel that is an unreasonable thing to request since we’re bargaining. To meet and actually negotiate is a realistic expectation.”

The most recent contract expired in June 2019, leaving the 77 teachers in the RVEA working without a contract for over two years.

Andrekovich also noted the RVEA is waiting to hear from the state on how long they can strike, but they believe the strike could last until late October.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.