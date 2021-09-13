 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patriots’ Day Tells Us to Never Forget

Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 07:09 PM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Screenshot at Sep 13 22-37-09CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Never Forget” is often the plea when remembering the terroristic attack on September 11, 2001, that claimed nearly 3,000 lives and the destruction of two New York skyscrapers.

While it is unlikely that anyone could ever forget that tragic event the Clarion VFW Post 2145 presented the 2021 Patriots’ Day service at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday evening, and the same flowed throughout the program.

Pastor Jake Jacobson provided the invocation and benediction, Erin Lewis sang the national anthem Carmel, and VFW Post commander Chad Matthews welcomed the crowd attending and lead the pledge of allegiance. Bobby Lawrence of the VFW auxiliary read several poems about the sacrifice of soldiers.

Chad Matthews, Commander of the Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, has no problem remembering 911.

Chad Matthews, Commander of the Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, has no problem remembering 911.

“Continue to tell the stories, continue to tell what was going on in the world at that time because it is not the same as it is today,” said Air Force veteran Chad Matthews, Commander of the Spec. Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2145 in Clarion. “The events of tomorrow are because of what we do today.

“We have kids today who did not witness the evil and the anguish of that day. They did not see the events afterward. Events like this are important to the community.”

Speaker Randy Bartley

Speaker Randy Bartley

Local veteran and speaker Randy Bartley echoed Matthews’s remarks.

“911? That’s what happens when a society becomes arrogant and complacent. Just remember. And, I am so glad to see so many young people here today. Teach. Teach this lesson.”

The Rimersburg Color Guard, comprised of members of both the American Legion Shearer-Shick Post 454 and VFW Post 7132, gave a rifle salute, and bugler Larry Murray played Taps at the conclusion of the ceremony. Some are members of both organizations; some qualify for American Legion members only. VFW requires participation in a foreign war.


Scenes from Patriots’ Day

The Clarion Fire Department proudly displays a large flag on Main Street.

The Clarion Fire Department proudly displays a large flag on Main Street.

The back of a t-shirt in the crowd tells why we honor those who sacrificed much.

The back of a t-shirt in the crowd tells why we honor those who sacrificed much.

Pastor Jake Jacobson and vocalist Erin Lewis part of the program.

Pastor Jake Jacobson and vocalist Erin Lewis part of the program.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.