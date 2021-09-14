A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.