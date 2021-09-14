Clarion-Redbank Valley Volleyball Match Canceled Mere Hours Before First Serve Because of COVID Concerns

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s becoming a familiar refrain: COVID-19 issues canceling games.

Early Tuesday, The Keystone football team had to scuttle its scheduled game with Cameron County Friday because of COVID protocols that left the team with not enough players. The Panthers’ volleyball team was also affected with four players out for tonight’s match with Karns City.

Late Tuesday afternoon, mere hours before Clarion was set to take on Redbank Valley in an intriguing volleyball matchup in New Bethlehem, that game was canceled because of COVID.

“We canceled late this afternoon due to COVID concerns and contact tracing,” said Redbank Valley coach Ashley Anderson. “I do not really know much more than that at this time.”

It was set to be a showdown between two 2020 District 9 champions. Clarion won the Class A D9 title a year ago and went on to win the PIAA championship. Redbank Valley claimed the Class 2A crown in the district and made it all the way to the state quarterfinals.

It’s unknown if the match will be made up at a future date.

