Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone Football Game at Cameron County Canceled Because of COVID Issues

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 01:09 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

ACAF85E9-CA7B-44EB-8011-5614BD5FFC58KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Keystone is the latest school to have its athletic schedule affected by COVID-19.

Because of contact tracing and quarantines, the Panthers’ football game at Cameron County Friday night has been canceled.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

Keystone acting superintendent Michael McCormick released a statement that the game was being scuttled because the Panthers would have “an insufficient number of available players for the game on Friday.”

The COVID issues are also extending to the volleyball team at Keystone.

The Panthers will be without four players tonight for their home match against Karns City, said coach Bryan Mong. That game has not been canceled.

The Keystone football team is scheduled to host Bucktail Sept. 24.

This is the fourth consecutive week a District 9 football game has been canceled because of COVID issues.

Week 1, Punxsutawney canceled its opened at Central Clarion. The Wildcats scrambled to find a new opponent at Slippery Rock just eight hours before kickoff.

The next week, Central Clarion’s game at Moniteau was canceled because of COVID issues with the Warriors and last week Union/A-C Valley had to call off its game at Bucktail because of quarantine issues at A-C Valley.


