Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler, age 82, of Emlenton, went to heaven on September 11, 2021.

Born June 8, 1939, in Nickleville, he was a son of the late Ray and Agnes Snively Shreffler.

He married the former Diane Sanders on November 16, 1974, and she survives.

Dick was an equipment operator and retired from C & K Coal Company. He went by the handle “Hollywood”.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; his children, Tana, Richard, Vickie, Sheila and Charmian; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dick is also survived by his brothers, Larry Shreffler and Pete Shreffler and sisters, Patricia Wenner, Darlene Weaver, Connie Weaver, Ann Beck and Joan Amsler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Shreffler and sisters, Shirley King and Barbara Lynn.

Per Dick’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 82, Lamartine, PA 16375

Online condolences may be sent to Dick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

