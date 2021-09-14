Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Tomato Bisque

As we head into autumn, don’t miss out on such a heart-warming soup!

Directions

1. Sautee in olive oil for 20 minutes:

1 stalk of celery, chopped



2 onions, chopped3 peppers, red/orange/yellow, chopped

2. Add six 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes and 1 small can of tomato paste.

3. Bring to a boil and then let simmer for approximately 1 hour.

4. Puree with an immersion mixer.

Then add:

1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped

6 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. salt

5. Puree again before adding one quart of heavy cream.

~Serve with croutons and cheese (melted). Enjoy!

