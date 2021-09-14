Clarion Hospital Report 12 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, September 13, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/12/2021: 14,431

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,142

Positives: 2,332

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/12/2021: 58,348

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 20,204

Positives: 5,236

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/13/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 44 patients. Age range 18-98. 0 suspected. 44 confirmed. 8 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

