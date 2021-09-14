 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]m.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Doris Evelyn McNaughton

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WlVxBWxyrxM9Doris Evelyn McNaughton, age 92, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her residence on September 12, 2021.

She was born in Clear Creek, Jefferson County, on February 11, 1929 to the late Raymond and Vernetta (Snyder) Ewing.

Doris worked as a nurse’s aide at Clarion Hospital and as a line supervisor for Owens-Illinois for 33 years.

She cherished her time spent in Hawaii.

She also loved to garden and listen to classic rock music.

Doris is survived by the love of her life, Donald Wilshire; three daughters: Sonya McNaughton, Brenda Hulings and Kerty Stokes; one sister, Diane Brosius; one brother, Ray Ewing Jr. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bette Lou Stufkosky and Donna Taylor.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.