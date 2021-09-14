Doris Evelyn McNaughton, age 92, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her residence on September 12, 2021.

She was born in Clear Creek, Jefferson County, on February 11, 1929 to the late Raymond and Vernetta (Snyder) Ewing.

Doris worked as a nurse’s aide at Clarion Hospital and as a line supervisor for Owens-Illinois for 33 years.

She cherished her time spent in Hawaii.

She also loved to garden and listen to classic rock music.

Doris is survived by the love of her life, Donald Wilshire; three daughters: Sonya McNaughton, Brenda Hulings and Kerty Stokes; one sister, Diane Brosius; one brother, Ray Ewing Jr. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bette Lou Stufkosky and Donna Taylor.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

