Driver Loses Control of Car, Slams into Parked Vehicle in Monroe Township

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver struck a parked vehicle after swerving into a gravel driveway and losing control of her car in Monroe Township earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred on Tin Town Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:19 p.m. on September 3.

Police say 20-year-old Jessica A. Slabaugh, of Sligo, was operating a 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Tin Town Road when she swerved into a gravel driveway on the right side of the road and lost control.

The vehicle subsequently went across both lanes of travel and struck a 2019 Dodge RAM 1500 that was parked in a driveway, then rotated 360 degrees and came to a final rest.

Slabaugh was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Slabaugh was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 12, 2021.


